KILLEN
Annette Davis Peden, 81, of Killen, AL, passed away December 7, 2021, at her residence. She was an LPN for over 40 years at ECM Hospital and a member of Center Hill Church of Christ.
Survivors include her daughter, Angie Baughan; brother, Arthur Ray Davis; sisters, Betty Johnston and Peggy Chamblin; granddaughter, Lindsay Griffin (Ben); and great-grandchildren, Jack Griffin and Nora Griffin.
Preceded in death by her parents, Wiley Arthur “Bud” Davis and Virgie Lou Wright Davis; son, Barry Peden; son-in-law, Bradley Baughan; brothers, Royce Davis and Leon Davis; and sisters, Jean Beavers and Faye Springer.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Center Hill Church of Christ Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
