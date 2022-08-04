LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Annette Hughes Gower, 77, died August 2, 2022. Funeral will be today at 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home with burial in Highland Cemetery. She was a member of Highland Methodist Church.

