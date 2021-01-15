FLORENCE — Annette Lea Smith, 59, of Florence, passed away January 13, 2021. No service is scheduled at this time.
Annette was preceded in death by her parents, James and Frances Newbern; brother-in-law, Hank Kaminski.
Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Danny Smith; son, Ty Smith (Spencer); brother, Tom Newbern (Sherry); sisters, Sondra Kaminski, and Susie Bradford (Kenneth).
Annette enjoyed arts and crafts, working in her flowers and antiques.
