FLORENCE — Annette Lea Smith, 59, of Florence, passed away January 13, 2021. No service is scheduled at this time.

Annette was preceded in death by her parents, James and Frances Newbern; brother-in-law, Hank Kaminski.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Danny Smith; son, Ty Smith (Spencer); brother, Tom Newbern (Sherry); sisters, Sondra Kaminski, and Susie Bradford (Kenneth).

Annette enjoyed arts and crafts, working in her flowers and antiques.

