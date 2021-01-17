FLORENCE — Annette Lea Smith, 59, died January 13, 2021. No service is scheduled at this time. Survivoros include her husband of 39 years, Danny Smith; son, Ty Smith (Spencer). You may sign the guest book at sprywilliams.com.

