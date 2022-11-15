BEAR CREEK — Annette Sartin Corbin, 60, died November 12, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Wiley Branch community. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, directing. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

