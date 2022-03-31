HAMILTON — Annette Sherrill, 83, died March 29, 2022. Visitation will be today from 12 to 2 p.m. at Hamilton First Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Hamilton City Cemetery.

