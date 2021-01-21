FLORENCE — Annie Barbara Sockwell Lovelace, 87 of Florence, AL passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. She was a native of Colbert County and was a lifelong member of Central Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Glendale Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lovelace; parents, Willie Charles and Allie Maude Sockwell.
Survivors include her sons, Charles, Gregory and Stephen; grandchildren, Stephanie, Amanda, Nicole, Vanessa and Colby; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Darby.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
