LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Annie Bell Huntley, 83, died January 8, 2022. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church with burial in Bethel Cemetery. She will lie in state from 1 to 2 p.m. Neal Funeral Home is directing.

