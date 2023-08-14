MOULTON - Annie Kyleen Bradford, 81,passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Aldridge Grove Cemetery in Moulton. She was born on October 26, 1941, to Nobe and Cathleen Sterling Johnson. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Chicago mayor to introduce the police department’s counterterrorism head as new superintendent
- Chance the Rapper will discuss his career and the impact of hip-hop at an Apple store in Chicago
- Former Mississippi officers expected to plead guilty to state charges for racist assault
- A family of four, a retired fire captain and his dog. These are some of the lives lost in Maui
- For Mark Zuckerberg's Threads, the real rival is still TikTok -- not the former Twitter
- Beloved 2000s Irish boy band Westlife set to embark on first-ever North American tour
- Oprah brings supplies at Maui shelter, calls for more aid to fire-ravaged evacuees
- Ro CEO charts growth past sexual health roots to obesity and beyond
Most Read
Articles
- When do Alabama residents get tax rebate checks?
- Trial in death of 3-year-old this week
- 28-year-old killed by lightning strike
- A SRO can be found in every public Colbert school
- Muscle Shoals mayor informs parks director he's being terminated
- 2 men killed in single-vehicle crash in Colbert Co.
- Florence police respond to arrest video
- Florida woman dies after 2-vehicle crash near Muscle Shoals
- Tornado touched down near Lauderdale County
- No formal action taken in Wheeles' hearing
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- 3 Lauderdale residents facing drug charges
- When do Alabama residents get tax rebate checks?
- Nicholas David Murphy
- Shoals icon closing after 40 years
- Trial in death of 3-year-old this week
- 28-year-old killed by lightning strike
- Charles Tompkins
- A SRO can be found in every public Colbert school
- Muscle Shoals mayor informs parks director he's being terminated
- Justin Edward Ramsey
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Women, stop voting against your interests (2)
- Murder victim fatally beaten over jealously, infidelity (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- UNA summer grad already owns a business (1)
- Tuscumbia murder suspect denied bond (1)
- Bloomberg Opinion: Blocking military promotions is unpatriotic (1)
- Crowd relishes Hot Dog Day party (1)
- TVA awaits bids for temporary pier solution (1)
- Shocked by conditions I saw in Tuscumbia (1)
Commented