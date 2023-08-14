MOULTON - Annie Kyleen Bradford, 81,passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Aldridge Grove Cemetery in Moulton. She was born on October 26, 1941, to Nobe and Cathleen Sterling Johnson. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

