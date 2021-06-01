TUSCUMBIA — Annie Dawson Coons, 67, entered Heaven on May 30, 2021. Visitation will be at Colbert Memorial Chapel on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a service to follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.