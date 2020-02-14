FLORENCE — Ms. Annie Faye Dial Keel, age 75 of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center with her children by her side. Faye was born in Wayne County, TN, at an early age her family moved to Lauderdale County where she lived the rest of her life. She was a member of Stoney Point Church of Christ. She was a very loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. She retired from Rolling Acres Nursing Home (currently Florence Nursing Home) after 28 years of service.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery. Brad Adcock is officiating.
Ms. Keel was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mary Dial; brothers, Doug Dial, Paul Dial, Leelois Dial, Billy Dial, J.T Dial, Lawton Dial and Herbert Dial; a grandson and several nieces and nephews.
Ms. Keel is survived by her sons, Donald Mark Keel (Lisa), Florence and Alex Keel (Christie), Florence; daughter, Teresa Mitchell (Kent Murphy), Florence; brothers, Bobby Dial, Nashville and Harlen Dial, Arizona; sisters, Ruth Butler, Florence and Shirley Vessell (Junior), Florence; grandchildren, Zakk Mitchell, Kevin Keel, Quinton Keel, Kelli Pitts, Kyle Pitts, Alaina Keel and Jessica Keel; and special friends, Margaret Grey, Jennette Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Danny Dial, Bobby Dial, Greg Butler, Michael Butler, Zakk Mitchell and Kevin Keel. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kent Murphy and Junior Vessell.
Thank you to Dr. Felix Morris and North Alabama Medical Center nurses and Annie’s nurses at Mitchell Hollingsworth.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented