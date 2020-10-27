MUSCLE SHOALS — Annie Faye Johnson, 92, passed away on October 22, 2020. She was born in Winfield and a resident of Muscle Shoals most of her life, with her last years spent in Memphis, TN.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Autie and Bryan Bowling; and husbands, Eugene Hardin and W.W. Johnson.
She is survived by her children, Eddie Hardin (Brenda) of Memphis, and Kristi Martin (Blake) of Birmingham; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Faye’s life was dedicated to caring for her family and her Christian faith was expressed by a thankful heart. In her later years, she enjoyed volunteering at Hellen Keller Hospital as a “pink lady,” caring for her flowers and going for walks. She was a member of the Baptist Church.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Ava Maria Assisted Living for their kind and compassionate care.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
