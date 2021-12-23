SHEFFIELD — Annie Belle Gregory, 81, of Sheffield died December 21, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. Donald “Butch” Davis will be officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Mrs. Gregory was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Gay Hallmark Edwards; and sister, Jo Ann Bullion.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert “Bob” Gregory; son, Len Gregory; daughter-in-law, Annette; daughter, Sonya McNatt; son-in-law, Toney; sisters, Mattie Lee Springer, Gladys Gregory; brother-in-law, Paul Wayne; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Craig Springer, Toney McNatt, Jeff Gregory, Mark Bullion, Dennis Gregory, and Caunr Gregory.
Commented