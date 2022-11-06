RUSSELLVILLE — Annie Grace Seale Hamilton, 91, died November 5, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 6-8 p.m., at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens. She was the mother of Charlotte Green and Tim Hamilton.

