TUSCUMBIA — Annie Jewel Stonecipher, 87 of Tuscumbia, died Saturday, August 31, 2019. Her visitation will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 2- 3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia with the funeral service following in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Mrs. Stonecipher was a native of Bedford Cross, Arkansas and a retired LPN.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lester P. Stonecipher; and son, Ray Stonecipher.
Mrs. Stonecipher is survived by her stepson, John Owen Stonecipher; sister, Marlene Black; grandchildren, Ryan Stonecipher, Deidrea Stonecipher, and Chasity Stonecipher; great grandchildren, Laithan Stonecipher, Cheyene Gaspar, Destini Stonecipher, and Mila Carter; nieces, Sandra Bradford, Teresa Black Tucker, Barbara Black Howard; and sister-in-law, Pamela Black.
The family would like to recognize Margene Stonecipher, Barbara Black Howard, and Alacare Hospice for their dedicated and loving care during her illness prior to her passing.
