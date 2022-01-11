TOWN CREEK — Annie Laura Young Posey’s faith became sight as she traded her birthplace and family farm home for her Heavenly Home on January 6th, 2022. Annie Laura recently celebrated her 90th birthday. Annie Laura is survived by two sons, Steve Posey (Karen) and Kenny Posey (Quitney); grandchildren, Matthew (Haley) Posey, Jordan (Whitney) Posey, Caitlin Brown (Michael), Luke Byrd, Cassie Posey, Peyton Higdon (Brent), Cody Posey and Montana Hugaboom; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and more than 55 years of Sunday School students. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh J. Posey; her parents, Cole Young, Sr. and Norene Jeffreys Young; her siblings: brother Dr. Cole Young, Jr, and sisters, Mary Evelyn Young and Minnie Jean Briscoe.
As many already know, Annie Laura graduated from Hazlewood High School and Anderson’s Business College in Decatur, Alabama. She established Posey Farms with her husband in 1954. When other things might have slipped her mind, feeding the animals and doing the night work on the farm never did. She was THE original farming machine. Her motor ran all the time, and she didn’t know the meaning of quit. She was a real “steel magnolia” and enjoyed many Saturdays at Janice’s Beauty Shop with her good friends, Jane Knouff, Ann Todd, and Shelby Ellis or talking on the phone with cousins, Ramona Muston, Bobbie Sue Neal, and Marjorie Lovell. Annie Laura’s life was one of service to her family, friends, and community. She served on the Rural Health Care Advisory Board, The Town Creek Library Board, The Lawrence County Cattlemen’s Cowbells, and the ALFA Women’s Leadership Committee, as well as many others. She was “as handy as a pocket on a shirt,” always finding ways to help those in need.
Annie Laura’s life was celebrated at Jackson Memory in Town Creek on January 8th with Anthony Muston officiating. Pallbearers were sons and grandsons. Her nephew, Greg Briscoe was an honorary pallbearer.
Her family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregivers Sarah Hurst, Kay Hallmark, Gayla Lewis, Liz Stewart, Diane Lawrence, and Savannah Lindenmayer as well as Dorothy and Heidi with Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made in Annie Laura’s name to First Baptist Church of Town Creek where she became a faithful lifelong member after being saved at the age of 15 in a revival preached by John Olin Gay.
