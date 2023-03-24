LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Annie Lorine Corbin, 95, died March 21, 2023. Visitation will be today from 12 to 3 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery. She attended Leoma Baptist Church.

