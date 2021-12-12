MOUNT HOPE — Annie Lou Blankenship Crumpton, 100, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. Visitation will be from 1 till 2 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Mount Hope United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Lawrence Funeral Home assisting with arrangements. Annie Lou was a lifetime member of Mount Hope United Methodist Church.

