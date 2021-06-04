TUSCUMBIA — Annie Lou Dawson Coons, 67, of Tuscumbia, entered Heaven on May 30, 2021. Visitation will be at Colbert Memorial on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and service to begin at 1 p.m. Brother Jeremy Sanderson will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack “Buddy” Coons; her sisters, Brenda Richey, Rosa Dawson and Sherry Grissom; her parents, Donald and Fannie Dawson.
Survivors include her children, Frannie Robertson (Rick), Jackie Coons (Kelly), Kristy Inman (Mike), Donny Coons (Taryn) and Morgan Coons; grandchildren, Rick Robertson (Brittany), Jorden Barnett (Kyle), Michael Ann Blackburn, Jake Blackburn, Emily Coons, Samuel Coons, Natalie Coons and Ben Inman (Bailey); her great-grandchildren, Joshua, Reagan, Rhett and Adeline; sister, Donna Horton and brother, Doug Dawson (Tammy); sister-in-law, Betty Malone Davis; beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Annie was a member of Hampton Heights Baptist Church in Tuscumbia, Alabama. She loved each and every person there and was so happy to find a church as loving as this one.
She loved her husband with all her heart and since the day they were separated by his death, she longed to be with him again. She was a caretaker of everyone around her. She was a stay at home mom and Nana, a pastor’s wife, a mother-in-law, a sister, a dear friend and a good neighbor. She treated everyone she met with the same welcoming smile and kindness. We are blessed to have witnessed the life of this beautiful woman and the influence of her sweet personality. We will miss her excitement over Alabama football games, her classy sense of style, her perfect chicken and dumplings and her hugs and kisses. She loved us all “to the moon and back” and words cannot describe how thankful we are to be loved by her.
She gave her life to Jesus many years ago, so we know that by doing the same we will spend eternity together in Heaven. In this we find comfort… See you later Mama.
You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
