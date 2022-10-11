FLORENCE — Annie Louise Thompson, 94, died October 6, 2022. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Bethel Lauderdale MB Church.

