LEIGHTON — Annie Lucille Marshall, 88, died March 10, 2021. Graveside service will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Leighton. Public viewing Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

