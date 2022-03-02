FLORENCE — Annie Mae Brown Hunter, 82, died February 26, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:30 to 12:30 at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Mount Horeb Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.