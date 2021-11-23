RUSSELLVILLE — Annie Mae Timmons, age 92, of Russellville, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Burns Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, LeRoy Timmons; son, Clovis Timmons; granddaughter, Mandy Timmons; parents, Charley and Virgie Graham; and brother, Grady Graham.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Raymond Timmons (wife, Wanda), Milton Timmons (Judy); nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, John Welborn Graham; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. today, November 23, 2021 at Franklin Memory Gardens. Brother Kent Walker will officiate the service.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
