SHEFFIELD — Margaret Keenum, 93, passed away at Mitchell Hollingsworth on Thursday, August 26, 2021. A graveside service will be held Sunday, August 29, at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, beginning at 3:00 p.m., with Chad Holder officiating.
Margaret was born February 13, 1928, to Frank B. and Mildred Stone, who preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death was her husband, Claude T. Keenum, Jr.; and brother, Frank B. Stone, Jr.
Margaret was a member of York Bluff Baptist Church in Sheffield. She was an avid golfer, having enjoyed years of playing at Florence Golf and Country Club. She was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
Survivors include daughters, Cynthia Adams (John), Claudia Anne Machtolff (Alan), Teresa Machtolff (Paul); six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Margaret’s family will serve as pallbearers.
The family respectfully requests any memorials be made to York Bluff Baptist Church in Sheffield, or to the charity of your choice.
