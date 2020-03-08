SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — Annie Marie Clark, 87, died March 6, 2020. Visitation begins at 5 p.m. Monday at Whipering Hills Free Church of God, Summertown. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church with burial in Hinestown Cemetery. Neal Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. She was a member of Napier Pentecostal Church.
