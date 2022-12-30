FLORENCE
Annie Ruth Brown McGee, 86, of Florence, passed away December 27, 2022. She was a member of Stony Point Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 31, 2022 from 12-1:30 p.m. at Stony Point Church of Christ. The funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. with Brad Adcock officiating. Burial will follow in Stony Point Cemetery.
Mrs. McGee was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Frankie Brown; brothers, Glenn, Rayford, and Paul Brown.
She is survived by her husband, Ray McGee; sons, Kent McGee (Nell); and Lenis McGee (Amy); brother, Wayne Brown; grandchildren, Bryan McGee, Shasta McGee Fuller (Jason), Silas McGee (Skye), Owen McGee, and Ava McGee; and great grandchildren, Easton, Camden and Brooklyn Fuller, and Shiloh McGee.
Pallbearers will be Bryan McGee, Silas McGee, Owen McGee, Easton Fuller, Camden Fuller, and Jason Fuller.
Honorary pallbearers will be Buddy McClure and Leilus Walker.
