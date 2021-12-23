RUSSELLVILLE — Annie Olena Arthur Pike, age 97, of Russellville, Alabama passed away at her residence on December 21, 2021. Olena was born and raised in the Russellville area. After marrying the love of her life Rubert L. Pike in 1943, they lived and worked in Florida and Illinois for several years before returning to live out their lives and raise their family on a small farm near Russellville. She worked at various jobs over the years: spinner and dye plant, raising chickens, garment worker and as a Certified Nurse Assistant for Haleyville Hospital as well as for private individuals. She was known and loved by her wide spread family for her hospitality and fine cooking. She was a talented seamstress who designed and made many lovely quilts she shared with friends and relatives over the years. Her “green thumb” left those who knew her in awe of her talent with plants. She was a lifelong member of Orange Baptist church and an oral keeper of its history.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 26, 2021 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM with the funeral service to begin at 2:00 PM at Orange Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the adjacent Orange Baptist Church Cemetery.
Olena is survived by her son, Kenny V. (Carol Lentz) Pike; daughter, Lora Pike (Ray) Conrad; granddaughter, Laura (Matt Jordan) Pike; great-grandchildren, Maddox Harden and Marleigh Harden; and sister, Opal Arthur Bradley.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Rubert L. Pike; her parents, W.T. and Laura Arthur; and eight siblings.
Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville, AL is assisting the family.
