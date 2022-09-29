LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Annie Ross Jones, 67, formerly of Leighton, died September 22, 2022. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence. Public viewing will be Friday from 1 to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.