HAMILTON — Annie Rudicell, 93, died December 6, 2020. A walk-through visitation is noon to 5 p.m. Monday at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday in Rudicell Cemetery.

