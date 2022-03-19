IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Annie Ruth Barnes, 78, died March 17, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Harmony United Methodist Church. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Harmony Cemetery. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

