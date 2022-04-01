IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Annie Ruth Stooksberry Holden, 90, of Iron City, TN, passed away March 30, 2022, at NHC Scott. Mrs. Holden was born November 1, 1931, the daughter of the late Erbie and Pearl Daniels Stooksberry. She was united in marriage to Jackie Ray Holden on December 29, 1955. Mr. Holden preceded her in death on Septembe 18, 2012. She loved her family and friends, she loved crocheting, reading books, and working puzzle books. She was a member of the Iron City First Baptist Church.
Survivors include sons, Garry “Fudd” Holden (Sheila) and Greg Holden (Pam); grandchildren, Jamison Holden, Brooke Holden and Taylor Holden and four great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by husband, Jackie Ray Holden; parents, Erbie and Pearl Daniels Stooksberry; son, Gaylon Holden; sister, Clura Richter; brothers, Terry Ray Stooksberry, Alvin Stooksberry and Edward Stooksberry
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Craig Mason and Greg Morris officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jamison Holden, Jason Turner, Eric Short, Lucas Stamps, Mike Burbank, David Holland and Michael Phillips.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
