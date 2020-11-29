FLORENCE — Annie Ruth Wright was born in Lauderdale County on October 10th, 1936 to parents, Robert Ellis Williams and Virdie Maude Cobb. She died November 20th, 2020.
She was preceded in death by Joseph Ray Wright, former husband; her brother, Douglas Williams; and her sisters, Francis Jacobs, Betty Clemmons, and Judy Johnson. Her remaining brothers, Travis, Cecil, David, and Jerry Williams, and remaining sister, Sherry Holden. Her son, Phillip Dale Williams (Patricia) and grandsons, Christian Williams (Taylor) and Trevor Williams; and step-grandchildren, Hunter Jackson, and Kelly Jackson. Great-grandchildren, Acea, Brock, and Isla.
She attended Lauderdale County Schools and worked various jobs as a seamstress and a nurses aide. She was a member of the United Pentecostal Church in Florence.
She was a very religious loving mother and grandmother.
