CHEROKEE — Annie Lou Burns Taylor, 91, of Cherokee, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023. Visitation will be Monday, February 20th, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Allsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The funeral service will immediately follow with Ryan Young officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.

