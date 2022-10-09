FLORENCE — Annie Louise Thompson, 94, died Thursday, October 11, 2022. Public viewing will be Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from noon-8p.m., at Grace Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. The funeral service will be Wednesday, at 1 p.m., at Bethel Lauderdale MB Church.

