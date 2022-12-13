LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Annie Virginia Davis, 80, died December 10, 2022 Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Leoma Cemetery.

