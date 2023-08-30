MOUNT HOPE — Annie Wonease “Wonnie” Martin, 83, died August 29, 2023. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Rock Springs Cemetery. Wonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Martin.

