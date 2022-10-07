RUSSELLVILLE — Antha Shaw McCollum, 92, died October 5, 2022. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home officiating.

