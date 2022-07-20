FLORENCE — Anthonet “Rico” Russell, 49, died July 11, 2022. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home Chapel, Florence. Public viewing will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

