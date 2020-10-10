IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Anthony “Andy” Heavener, 60, died October 8, 2020. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Sunday in Oak Grove Cemetery with visitation one hour prior to service in cemetery. Lulam Funeral Home, Iuka, MS, directing.

