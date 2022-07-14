RUSSELLVILLE — Anthony ‘Andy’ Lee Pickett, 60, died July 12, 2022. Visitation will be today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. No funeral service. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens. He was married to Rachel Willingham Pickett.

