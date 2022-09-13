LEIGHTON — Anthony B. Abernathy, 55, died September 8, 2022. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 1 to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Funeral will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Sheffield with burial in Mount Pleasant Church Cemetery, Leighton.

