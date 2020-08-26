CANOGA PARK, CALIF. — It is with great sadness that the family of Anthony Blair “Tony” Abbott announces his passing on August 4, 2020 in Canoga Park, California at the age of 73. He had numerous health issues and passed away due to complications of Parkinson’s disease.
Tony was born in Mobile, Alabama, January 28, 1947. He was the beloved only child of Lawrence W. Abbott and Kathryn Blair Abbott, who preceded him in death. He never married.
Tony was raised in Florence and lived with his parents until his mother’s passing in 2012 when he wished to relocate to California, close to his cousin, Linda De Vita and her family.
While they were living, he was close to grandparents, Henry and Maude Abbott of Florence and his maternal grandmother, Loraine Smithson, also of Florence.
Tony and his parents were members of Highland Baptist Church where they had many dear friends. Please remember him in your prayers.
There will be a memorial service at Highland Baptist Church after the dangers of Covid-19 have eased. Private burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with arrangements by Elkins Funeral Home. You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
