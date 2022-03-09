PHIL CAMPBELL — Anthony “Blu” Spurgeon, 62, died March 7, 2022. Graveside service was Tuesday at 11 a.m. at East Franklin Cemetery with Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directing.

