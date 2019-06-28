CULLMAN — Anthony “Tony” Craig Woodruff, 53, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away June 25, 2019. He was born August 23, 1965 in Russellville, Alabama to Morris Woodruff and Patsy “PJ” Gesler. He is a graduate of Hartselle High School and the University of North Alabama. During his time at UNA, he played football for the Lions and was a proud member of the team. Tony’s passion was Alabama and UNA football and he enjoyed attending games whenever he got the chance. He was always the life of the party, bringing many good times, laughs and memories to those he loved. He is preceded in death by brother, Philip Gregory Woodruff; grandparents, William Wallace Woodruff, Claudia May Woodruff, Arlin Walston Fuller and Myrl “Rose” Fuller and uncles, Bobby and Granville Woodruff.
He is survived by his precious daughter, Abigail Leigh Woodruff and her mother, Karen “Leigh” Bagwell Woodruff; wife, Sharon Woodruff; father, Morris (Linda) Woodruff; mother, Patsy “PJ” (Glen) Gesler; brothers, Wallace “Wally” (Michelle Hancock) Woodruff and Brian Allen Woodruff; nephews, Wallace “Trey” Woodruff lll and Hunter Woodruff; aunts, Margaret “Aunt Maggie” (Robert Graham) Emmons, Louise Woodruff and Mary Woodruff; uncles, Tommy (Sally) Fuller and Jimmy (Elaine) Fuller and many loving cousins.
The family will be hosting a memorial to celebrate the life, memory and deep love they all share for him at Southside Baptist Church in Russellville, Alabama on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. Pastor Dewayne Satterwhite officiating.
