CHEROKEE
Anthony David Logan, Sr. “Tony”, 66, died Monday, August 23 at his home. A memorial service will be held at Cox Boulevard Church of Christ on Saturday, August 28, 2021, visitation will be at 1:00, followed by the service at 2:00, Paul Tittle conducting.
Tony is survived by his wife, Shelia Logan; sons, Andy Logan, Chris Logan (Brandi), Greg Franks and Jeremiah Cooper; daughters, Amanda Strickland Xavier Jameson and Octavia Graves (Lee); sister-in-law, Mary Edna Vinson Logan; nephews, Matt Logan and Chet Young (Sue); niece, Teana Swisher; grandchildren, Zachary Logan, Zoey Logan, Dominick Jameson, Isabelle Graves, Austin Graves, and Jared Graves.
Tony was preceded in death, by his mother and father, Russell and Montean Logan; his siblings, Russ Logan and Pat Logan Young Pitman; and his niece, Ruschelle Logan.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society Donate -- American Cancer Society are requested.
