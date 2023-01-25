LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Anthony David “Tony” Owen, II, 43, died January 20, 2023. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Houser Cemetery.

