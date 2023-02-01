F.2.1.23 Anthony McAnalley.jpg
LEIGHTON — Anthony Dee “Tony” McAnalley, age 67, of Leighton, Alabama passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. David Isbell will officiate. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

