LEIGHTON — Anthony Dee “Tony” McAnalley, 67, died January 29, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was the father of Kelly Davis.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you