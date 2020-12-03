MUSCLE SHOALS

Anthony Deshawn Carroll, 46, died November 26, 2020. Public viewing will be Friday from 12-8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.

