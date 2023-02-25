F.2.26.23 Anthony Fowler

FLORENCE — Anthony “Tony” Fowler, 59, of Florence, passed away February 22, 2023. Tony was a beloved husband, son, brother and a loyal loving friend to so many. His love for Kevin knew no bounds and was strong for over 37 years. Through his work in the hospitality industry, first at the Los Angeles Bonaventure Hotel and for the past 15 years at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center, his passion for always making people feel special resulted in thousands of successful events. In his work and in his personal life Tony had a boundless capacity for unconditional love.

